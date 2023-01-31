The University of Nottingham posted a snap of Lewis Capaldi’s visit on their social media account

Lewis Capaldi has tested a new wearable device that has been designed to reduce tics in those with Tourette syndrome.

The Forget Me singer, 26, who lives in Glasgow, revealed in a video on his Instagram Live last September that he has been having botox injections to stop the twitching he experiences as a result of having Tourette’s syndrome.

Lewis’s manager contacted The University of Nottingham to set up testing the “remarkable” Neupulse device that aims to help the millions of people who have tic disorders, after the singer read about it.

He was snapped at The University of Nottingham testing the watch-like device ahead of his gig in the city on Friday.

The Neupulse “delivers mild trains of electrical stimulation directly to the nerves in the wrist and influences the brain networks involved in generating tics.”

Over 100 people tested the device in a clinical trial in 2022 and according to the University of Nottingham, Lewis was impressed with the results of his experience.

Professor Stephen Jackson, who has led the research at the University of Nottingham, claims that Lewis felt “calmer” after trying the gadget and it was able to suppress painful tics in his head and shoulders.

Professor Stephen Jackson said: “Though the Neupulse device is still early in development, the preliminary results of our UK-wide double-blind clinical trial have been extremely encouraging.

“This device has the potential to dramatically improve the lives of those with Tourette syndrome, who often face challenges managing their tics, by providing increased control over their tics on demand.”

The singer, who recently broke records with the best-selling indoor live performance in Scotland, took to the stage at the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham as part of his Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent tour after trialling the device.