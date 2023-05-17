Lewis Capaldi has previewed one of the unreleased singles from his upcoming album on NPR’s Tiny Desk Concerts. Lewis, 26 from Glasgow, and his band performed unique live acoustic versions of multiple songs including his new album track ‘Heavenly Kind of State Of Mind.’

He also performed hits ‘Before You Go,’ ‘Wish You The Best,’ and ‘Someone You Loved’ in the now-famous intimate surroundings of the NPR office. Lewis announced his recording in an Instagram story captioned: “Very very excited to say that I’ve recorded a tiny desk performance that’s coming for ya! Was so buzzing to be asked along @nprmusic x.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The performance not only featured Lewis’ acoustic performances but also gave him the opportunity to grace his audience with his awkward humour, as he admitted he thought the tiny desk “was going to be bigger,” joking that it was nice for him to say that to someone else instead of “having it said to you.”

After performing two released songs, Lewis performed a new song from his new album ‘Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent,’ which will be released on May 19.

Lewis Capaldi's new album will be released on May 19

He introduced the song by saying: “this next song; what can I say about this next song? Well, it’s three minutes long,” before playing the never before heard song ‘Heavenly Kind of State Of Mind.’ The song received a large round of applause from the NPR audience.

In a video with Spotify, Lewis broke down all 12 tracks on his new album and explained that: “Heavenly Kind Of State Of Mind is about being in love with a person, you’re so enamoured with this person that it feels almost like religion.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fans took to the comments of the video to praise Lewis’ performance. One said: “He can go from cracking jokes and acting like a fool to singing like an absolute angel in a second ! Now that's talent right there!” Another added: “AMAZING! It's sooooo great to hear Lewis' beautiful voice so clearly. Love his songs! Thank you NPR for making this.”

The same day Lewis announced he would be performing at NPR, he also announced that he would be opening a pop up shop in London for one day only on Saturday May 20. The shop will only be open on May 20 and will be open from 10am - 5pm at Protein Studios (31 New Inn Yard, London, EC2A 3EY).