Lewis Capaldi impressed with a TikToker’s version of his new song ‘Wish You The Best’

Lewis Capaldi has responded to a TikTok in which a woman sang along to his new single ‘ Wish You The Best.’

The singer, 26, from Glasgow, dueted the TikTok from user Hanniou as he recorded himself packing up his guitar and waving goodbye before walking off screen.

The video which has over 6 million views was accompanied by the caption: “packing it all up and leaving cause this song now belongs to this girl and it’s not even out yet.”

The TikToker responded to Lewis’ duet with a TikTok captioned: “I can’t stop shaking Lewis Capaldi I love you.”

Fans took to the comments of both videos begging the Scottish singer to record the song as a duet and release it on Spotify.

One commented: “You do need to pack and GET TO HER! Release this as a duet, her voice compliments yours so well.”

Another said: “Man, at this point you have to release it with her. This is really beautiful.”

Lewis Capaldi - credit Alexandra Gavillet

Lewis has yet to respond to fan requests for an official duet between the pair.

His new song ‘Wish You The Best’ was released on 13 April and is the fourth single to be released from his new album ‘Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent,’ which is set to be released on 19 May.

When announcing the song on Instagram, he wrote: “It’s a very special song to me. I’ve been looking forward to putting it out for a while. I’ve been playing it at the shows.