Lewis Capaldi has revealed that he still reads reviews of his music, even those that are less positive.

The singer, 26, from Glasgow, explained to The Independent that despite his success, he appreciates all reviews of his music and is entertained by different takes and interpretations of it.

“I still enjoy reading reviews of my music… even the bad ones,” he said. “Thomas H Green of The Arts Desk said I sound like ‘a constipated Hozier,’ and I thought that was hilarious.”

He added: “I think I sound more like a Paolo Nutini knockoff. Or like if Adele was a guy and not as good.”

Lewis Capaldi has gone public with his new girlfriend Ellie - Credit: Getty Images

Despite seemingly being open to criticism of his own songs, Lewis is defensive of his friend and fellow musician Ed Sheeran.

He claimed that the Castle On The Hill singer “gets a lot of unfair criticism.”

“I think he’s one of the best songwriters of the past 30 years. But I think he gets overlooked because of his popularity,” Lewis added.

Lewis has been the subject of a number of interviews recently, following multiple career successes.

‘How I’m Feeling Now’ premiered on Netflix on Wednesday 5 April

The singer’s long-awaited documentary ‘How I’m Feeling Now’ premiered on Netflix on Wednesday 5 April and received significant praise from fans who called the documentary “thought provoking” and “honest.”

He is currently performing the US leg of his tour before the release of his new album ‘Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent.’ The album comes out on 19 May, and Lewis has already released four tracks from the record.