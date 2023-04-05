Lewis Capaldi teases SKIMS collaboration with Kim Kardashian

Lewis Capaldi has been likened to American serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer after fans claimed to have spotted similarities.

The singer, 26, from Glasgow, teased a call with Kim Kardashian in a series of Instagram photos, sporting a black turtleneck and glasses.

He captioned the post, writing: “discussing my upcoming skims deal @kimkardashian” and tagged the TV personality in his post as well.

While many fans were excited about the possibility of the collaboration, others couldn’t resist commenting on the resemblance of Lewis to both Steve Jobs and Jeffrey Dahmer.

“Lewis Capaldi x skims is what the world needs tbh,” one fan commented.

“Keeping up with Lewis Capaldi,” commented another.

“Jeffrey Dahmer?!!!” added another, to which Lewis responded “hahah.”

“If Steve Jobs and Jeffrey Dahmer had a child this is what it would look like,” said another.

Kim Kardashian nor her brand have posted anything to confirm if the collaboration is official or a joke.

Regardless, fans seemed to enjoy Lewis’ quirky photoshoot.

Lewis is currently on tour in the US, playing at a number of sold out shows across the country.