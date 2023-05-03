Lewis Capaldi has announced a series of intimate album release events in partnership with independent record stores across the country. There will be five events taking place between Friday 19 May and Wednesday 24 May, which Lewis has deemed his “smallest shows since 2017.”

The Glasgow-born singer, 26, announced the events on Instagram and Twitter , which will celebrate the release of his highly anticipated sophomore album ‘Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent.’ The events will consist of a Q&A with Lewis about the album along with an acoustic performance.

Fans will also receive a copy of the album in support of the local record stores that the events are being held at. Lewis announced that tickets will cost around £20 and are set to go on sale this Friday (5 May) at 10am.

Lewis added a comment to his Instagram post that read “tickets with the album are v v v limited so make sure you have your alarm set ready for 10AM on friday, will be staying up late in America with ya when they go on sale.”

The events kick off the day of Lewis’ album release and will be held at the following locations:

Friday 19th May - Kingston Pryzm, with Banquest Records

Saturday 20th May - Dundee Fat Sam’s, with Assai Records

Sunday 21st May - Glasgow SWG3, with Assai Records

Monday 22nd May - Nottingham The Level, with Rough Trade

Wednesday 24th May - Bristol Marble Factory, with Rough Trade

There is currently no event scheduled for Tuesday 23 May, but Lewis replied to a fan’s comment on Twitter who said “I think you should come to Leeds or somewhere.” Lewis replied: “I’m trying to on that 23rd date, is all a bit of a nightmare getting it sorted though.”

The comments on both Lewis’ tweet and Instagram post were filled with comments, many of which received responses from Lewis himself. One fan commented: “manifesting for Bristol, and my emotional welfare!! forever proud of ya!!! these will be so special,” with another adding: “hope I can go, I wish you the best!”

‘Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent’ will consist of 12 tracks , with two bonus tracks featured on the Apple Music Edition. The album will be released ahead of the UK leg of Lewis’ tour in which he will headline multiple shows including Radio 1’s Big Weekend festival.

