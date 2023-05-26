Lorraine Kelly has thanked her team following a remark made by Piers Morgan that daytime TV is “infested by savages.” The presenter, 63, took to Twitter following her self-titled daytime show on Thursday 25 May.

She said: “Big thanks to my top team for really fun, uplifting, happy shows - not many of us LOVE going to work and all of the production team and crew make every morning a joy!

Don’t get the chance to say it often enough.”

Her thanks were in contrast to Piers’ comments on Times Radio on Monday, which were sparked by the 35-second tribute to Phillip Schofield on This Morning, after he announced he would not be returning to present the ITV daytime show.

In response, Piers said: "I think that anyone who thinks that daytime telly is full of smiley, nicey, happy, clappy people, I think they are beginning to realise it is infested by a pack of savages."

Piers left Good Morning Britain in 2021 after controversy over comments he made about the Duchess of Sussex. After a year-long break, he returned to TV with a new show on TalkTV, Piers Morgan: Uncensored.

Despite Lorraine’s seemingly related response, she later engaged with Piers on Twitter, as he reposted a photo of a girl who had mistaken him for Ed Balls. Lorraine quoted Piers’ tweet with a series of laughing emojis.

Lorraine will be taking a break from her ITV show for the half-term holidays next week. This follows the two-week break she took over the Easter holidays in which Christine Lampard and Ranvir Singh stepped in to take over her presenting duties.