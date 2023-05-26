Lorraine Kelly has thanked her team following a remark made by Piers Morgan that daytime TV is “infested by savages.” The presenter, 63, took to Twitter following her self-titled daytime show on Thursday 25 May.
She said: “Big thanks to my top team for really fun, uplifting, happy shows - not many of us LOVE going to work and all of the production team and crew make every morning a joy!
Don’t get the chance to say it often enough.”
Her thanks were in contrast to Piers’ comments on Times Radio on Monday, which were sparked by the 35-second tribute to Phillip Schofield on This Morning, after he announced he would not be returning to present the ITV daytime show.
In response, Piers said: "I think that anyone who thinks that daytime telly is full of smiley, nicey, happy, clappy people, I think they are beginning to realise it is infested by a pack of savages."
Piers left Good Morning Britain in 2021 after controversy over comments he made about the Duchess of Sussex. After a year-long break, he returned to TV with a new show on TalkTV, Piers Morgan: Uncensored.
Despite Lorraine’s seemingly related response, she later engaged with Piers on Twitter, as he reposted a photo of a girl who had mistaken him for Ed Balls. Lorraine quoted Piers’ tweet with a series of laughing emojis.
Lorraine will be taking a break from her ITV show for the half-term holidays next week. This follows the two-week break she took over the Easter holidays in which Christine Lampard and Ranvir Singh stepped in to take over her presenting duties.
Lorraine will not be the only presenter absent from TV screens over the break. Holly Willoughby took an early half-term break following the news of Phillip Schofield's departure from This Morning, and she will be returning to the show on 5 June. Susanna Reid has also confirmed she will be absent from Good Morning Britain for the next 10 days.