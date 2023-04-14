Lorraine Kelly: ITV daytime presenter contributes to author Chae Strathie’s new book about Scotland

Lorraine Kelly has written a foreword for a new book about “Scotland’s amazing people.”

The ITV daytime presenter, 63, from Glasgow, has been keeping her Twitter followers updated while taking a break from her show.

Today she retweeted a post by author Chae Strathie, who was excited to have partnered with her for his new book.

He wrote: “VERY excited that @reallorraine wrote the fabulous foreword for my new book. Thanks so much, Lorraine! Who better than a Scottish icon to introduce a book about Scotland’s amazing people places and history #childrensbooks #Scotland.”

Chae is a children’s author and journalist who, like Lorraine, is from Scotland.

The book was released on 13 April, published by Scholastic UK. It features six Scottish illustrators and celebrates the rich culture and history of Scotland.

“Discover everything that makes Scotland so special - from its iconic landmarks to its magical myths and spooky ghost stories, from its bloody battles and its rich culture ... and everything in between,” the description says.

This is not Lorraine’s first dive into writing. She has authored a number of books ranging from biographies to children’s books.

Lorraine will return to her self-titled ITV breakfast show on Monday 17 April after a two-week break from the show.

Chaos has ensued on the programme twice during the period that Christine Lampard and Ranvir Singh have been covering for Lorraine.