Lorraine Kelly: who is ITV daytime presenter, what is her net worth and is she married? Everything you need to know

Lauren Johnson
By Lauren Johnson
Published 12th Apr 2023, 16:09 BST

Lorraine Kelly is a famous presenter best known for her ITV morning show ‘Lorraine’ and for her extensive charity work that has earned her the title of CBE.

She currently presents her show every weekday and also co-hosts a podcast with her daughter, Rosie, which is now on its second season.

Along with Harry Hill, Liza Tarbuck and wildlife expert Chris Packham, the 62-year-old has also teamed up with Sky History to air a documentary about World War II called Britain’s Greatest Obsessions.

Lorraine Kelly is a Scottish journalist and television presenter. She currently hosts a self-titled breakfast show on ITV

Who is Lorraine Kelly?

Lorraine Kelly is a Scottish journalist and television presenter. She currently hosts a self-titled breakfast show on ITV.

Lorraine was appointed Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in the 2012 New Year Honours for services to charity and was promoted to Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) in the 2020 Birthday Honours for services to broadcasting, journalism and charity.

Lorraine Kelly (ITV images)

What is Lorraine Kelly known for?

Lorraine Kelly is famously known for her ITV morning show ‘Lorraine.’ However, she started her career as a journalist. She joined BBC Scotland as a researcher in 1983 and moved to TV-am as an on-screen reporter covering Scottish news in 1984.

In 1990, she became the main presenter of Good Morning Britain alongside Mike Morris after proving herself by providing cover for weekday presenters.

In January 1993, she helped launch GMTV by presenting a range of programmes and even had a go at radio with her own daily program.

In 2010, GMTV was replaced by Lorraine’s current ITV show, which she has hosted ever since. Her show broadcasts live every weekday from 9:00am to 10:00am and features a variety of showbiz, fashion, health, food, celebrity interviews and competitions.

When Lorraine is absent, the show is hosted by Ranvir Singh or Christine Lampard.

She has stuck to her journalism roots and writes weekly columns for The Sun and The Sunday Post.

She is also actively involved in charity work. Lorraine is a patron for multiple charities including Worldwide Cancer Research and Help For Heroes.

Lorraine Kelly will host Queens For The Night

What is Lorraine Kelly’s net worth and income?

According to celebritynetwoth.com, Lorraine has a net worth of $6 million. While her ITV salary is unknown, she signed a £2.1million exclusivity contract with the television channel in 2017.

Who is Lorraine Kelly’s family?

Lorraine has been married to Steve Smith since 1992. Steve works as a TV cameraman and first met his wife when he worked as her cameraman on TV-am.

The couple have one daughter together, Rosie, who is a journalist and podcaster known for her recent podcast What If?, which she co-hosts with her mum.

