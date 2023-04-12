Lorraine Kelly shares snap enjoying workout class in Spain during break from her show

Lorraine Kelly has shared a flushed selfie on Instagram after enjoying a Zumba workout with friends.

The ITV presenter, 63, from Glasgow, attended the fitness class at Gimnasio Triple in Costa del Sol, Spain.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The selfie, which included two of Lorraine’s friends, was captioned: “Great class today @gymtriplex - nearly killed me! Bright red face as usual! Great fun #zumba #happy #fun.”

Fans took to the comments, relating to Lorraine’s red face. One wrote: “My face is always the same bright red when I exercise.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Another added: “Rosy cheeks shows you’ve worked hard and enjoyed yourselves.”

Whilst a third commented: “My Nifty fifty nearly killed me this morning. Maybe because I’m in my early 70s lol 😂 Well done ladies 👏 xx”

Lorraine has been taking a break from her self-titled ITV morning show to spend time with her family over the Easter holidays, with Ranvir Singh and Christine Lampard filling in as temporary hosts.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lorraine has been documenting her time off on her social media, posting pictures of her two dogs as they don bunny ears and other animal content, but this is the first picture Lorraine has posted of herself on her break.

In Lorraine’s absence, Ranvir and Christine have both seen the show erupt into chaos. On 5 April, Toni Holt Kramer, a known Donald Trump supporter, repeatedly called Ranvir “Lorraine,” mistaking her for the show’s regular host.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On 11 April, Christine experienced similar chaos when her interview with Helen Skelton was cut short after a lamb ‘chewed’ on Helen’s microphone cable, leaving her unable to hear any of Christine’s questions.

Both hosts were, however, able to navigate the chaos and keep the show running smoothly.