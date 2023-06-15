Lorraine Kelly opened up about her new health woe on Thursday’s episode of Lorraine

Lorraine Kelly opened up about a new health woe on Thursday’s episode of her self-titled ITV daytime show. The presenter, 63, from Glasgow, revealed that, for the first time, she has been struck with “terrible” hay fever.

Talking to Dr. Amir in the health segment, Lorraine said: "I never get hay fever, but this year it's been terrible," before the resident doctor gave her some advice on how to combat the condition. According to the doctor, remedies include applying Vaseline around the nostrils to prevent pollen entering the body and keeping your windows closed to stop it getting into your house.

Lorraine isn't the only ITV star to feel the effects of pollen. This Morning presenter Rylan Clark regularly discusses his hay fever symptoms, while Holly Willoughby has said her allergies were triggered by hay during a This Morning show in 2018.

This Morning presenter Alison Hammond also struggles with hay fever. She said during a show in 2022 that she initially mistook her hay fever symptoms for Covid, prompting her co-star Dermot O'Leary to worry about her health.

The presenter’s self-confessed hay fever struggles came during the same episode in which Lorraine addressed the news surrounding Boris Johnson after it was ruled today that he did mislead MP’s when he denied parties took place at Number 10 during lockdown.

Looking directly at the camera, Lorraine said: “Boris Johnson lied to Parliament. What a shock, said nobody.” This prompted viewers to praise her for her openness, hailing her a “queen.”

One said: "It’s not for nothing @reallorraine is the Queen of Daytime Television." Another added: "Boris lied?!?!?!?!!! Lorraine is savage and we love to see it." A third said: "Omg Lorraine's comment then about Boris [laughing emoji] what a queen" and a fourth said: "Boris deliberately LIED?? I'm in shock horror NOT."