Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A winning EuroMillions ticket - worth £1,000,000 - is lying unclaimed after it was bought in North Lanarkshire last month.

One North Lanarkshire resident is presumably unaware that they are currently sitting on a cool million pounds after drawing their ticket on February 16, 2024. The winning code of the EuroMillions ticket is HQPC98478.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The mystery winner has until August 14, 2024 to claim their ticket - just 5 months left. Winning lottery ticket holders have 180 days (approximately six months) from the draw date to claim the prize.

If the Lanarkshire Lottery winner doesn't claim their winning ticket in time, the £1m + interest accrued will go to National Lottery projects across the UK.

For prizes so large (over £50,000 or monthly prize winnings like Set For Life), the mystery winner would need to phone up the National Lottery on 0333 234 50 50 to confirm their ticket and arrange the winning claim. If the mystery winner has somehow destroyed or damaged their ticket, they may still be able to make a valid claim, if they file an appeal within 30 days of the draw date - in the case of the Lanarkshire Lottery winner this would be March 17, just 5 days. Details on the information you would need to provide can be found on the National Lottery website.

The Lanarkshire lottery ticket is 1 of 5 unclaimed £1m tickets currently the UK, others include: Shropshire District, drawn on January 16, Northumberland, drawn on November 3, Bolton, drawn on November 3, and the East Lindsey District, drawn on September 13.