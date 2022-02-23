Netflix releases new documentary by Glasgow filmmaker

Netflix has released a new documentary created by a Glasgow filmmaker.

Dhivya Kate Chetty put forward one of ten ideas chosen be supported by the Netflix Documentary Talent Fund - an initiative launched at the end of 2020 to support emerging filmmakers from across the UK and to nurture the most innovative and creative minds of the future.

Out of thousands of applications Netflix selected 10 documentary ideas and fully funded the films to be made (£40,000 each).

They were given industry support, training and mentorship throughout every step of making their films.

What is the documentary?

Dhivya Kate Chetty’s creation, The Bee Whisperer, is now live on Netflix ‘Still Watching’ YouTube page.

It is a film about community, belonging and migration through one man and his bees.

Using nothing more than smoke and a t-shirt, septuagenarian Rastafarian, Barry, can often be found rescuing swarms of bees from Scousers’ homes and “yard-ens”.

Since saving an impressive swarm outside a city-centre restaurant, to the applause of diners, he’s known locally as The Bee Whisperer. This short-doc follows Barry, originally from Jamaica, as he rescues swarms, teaches bee-keeping and preaches bees. The film is a strangely moving meditation on the cycle of life, belonging and the centrality of bees to human existence.