New mural planned for Glasgow’s west end

A new addition could soon be made to Glasgow’s stunning collection of murals.

The mural would be on Gibson Street. Pic: Google Maps.

Hillhead Primary Parent Council are seeking permission from Glasgow City Council to create a new mural on the side of Lifestyle Express on Gibson Street, which faces the school’s play area.

The mural was created by artist T O’Hara in collaboration with the kids at Hillhead Primary School, who worked on the project in May ahead of the COP26.

The creation was developed following a discussion with the children about the environment and looking after our world. More than 100 pieces of artwork were submitted to help design the mural.