New mural planned for Glasgow’s west end

The mural would be on Gibson Street. Pic: Google Maps.
Hillhead Primary Parent Council are seeking permission from Glasgow City Council to create a new mural on the side of Lifestyle Express on Gibson Street, which faces the school’s play area.
The mural was created by artist T O’Hara in collaboration with the kids at Hillhead Primary School, who worked on the project in May ahead of the COP26.
The creation was developed following a discussion with the children about the environment and looking after our world. More than 100 pieces of artwork were submitted to help design the mural.
The parent council approached the owner of the unit about the plans, as the building is regularly targeted by vandals and graffitied.