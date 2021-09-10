New scheme to help elderly Glaswegians cut their grass

Elderly people in Glasgow are set to get help to cut their grass again – with the introduction of a new scheme.

The scheme was discussed at a council meeting yesterday.

They were left with no service to help tidy up their green spaces after the Assisted House Garden Maintenance Scheme suddenly stopped during the pandemic last year.

A full Glasgow council meeting heard yesterday how a new employability programme called City Makers could plug the gap.

It is due to launch next month.

North East Labour councillor Maureen Burke voiced concern over the original loss of the gardening help and asked what could take its place.

Councillor Burke said: “No-one was informed that it had been withdrawn. People had no time to prepare. Now we have gardens that look atrocious. Many of our vulnerable and elderly people need this.”

She asked that residents are told when the new City Makers scheme would start and what the criteria would be.

Speaking at the Glasgow City Council meeting, Councillor Angus Millar, SNP, said the focus of the City Makers programme will be on “environmental improvements within neighbourhoods across the city.”

He said: “Work activity will be driven in partnership and consultation with local communities removing environmental blight and tackling local issues. The expectation is that this will provide a wider community benefit as a consequence.”

The Convenor for Environment, Sustainability and Carbon Reduction told councillors 75 new workers are being recruited to the employability scheme, which offers training and employment opportunities.

He pointed out the Glasgow Integration Joint Board was responsible for withdrawing funding for the previous Assisted House Garden Maintenance Scheme.