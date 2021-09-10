An independent report into Spaces for People in Glasgow is calling for controversial changes to be made permanent.

The report says all segregated cycle lanes should be made permanent.

What is happening: A report which makes recommendations on whether Spaces for People infrastructure measures should be retained or removed will be considered by Glasgow City Council next week.

What is Spaces for People: Introduced at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic to suppress the spread of the virus and help manage demand on public transport, Spaces for People has delivered a number of temporary travel interventions across the city to ease physical distancing in public places, mainly through the provision of widened footways, road closures and segregated cycle lanes.

What does the report say: Key recommendations noted in the report include:

The permanent retention of all segregated cycle lanes

To keep footway widening measures and urban greening in the city centre around George Square and Merchant City, as well as measures that support physical distancing around city centre train stations and bus stops

That the ‘People Friendly Streets’ measures at Dennistoun, Shawlands and Pollokshields East should be made permanent

The removal of all footway widening measures within city neighbourhoods, except for the road closure and associated infrastructure on Kelvin Way