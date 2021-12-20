Police appeal to find missing woman last seen in Scotstoun

Police are appealing for information to help trace a missing Scotstoun woman.

Nafisah Rehman hasn’t been seen since Thursday.

Nafisah Rehman (33) has not been seen since 11pm on Thursday in Raploch Avenue, Scotstoun, Glasgow.

Nafisah is described as about 5ft 3 in height, of medium build and has brown eyes and hair.

When last seen she was wearing a red jacket and grey trousers. She often carries several bags and frequently travels by bus.

She was seen in St John’s Shopping Centre in Perth on Monday, 13 December and may still be in the Perth area, however, she has also previously travelled to Edinburgh.

Officers are appealing to anyone with information on her whereabouts to get in touch.

What is Police Scotland saying?

Inspector Gavin Smith, from Partick Police Station, said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for Nafisah’s welfare and are keen to find her as soon as possible to make sure she is safe and well.

“If Nafisah sees this appeal, she should return home or call to let people know she is safe and where she is.

“We are appealing for anyone who has seen her or anyone with any information on her whereabouts to contact us.”

Who should I contact with information?