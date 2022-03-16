Police reveal identity of 69-year-old man killed in Kilmarnock Road crash

The identity of the man who died following a fatal crash on Kilmarnock Road has been announced.

George Jarvis died following the crash.

Police Scotland confirmed that 69-year-old George Jarvis was the man who died following the crash on March 4.

The incident took place on Kilmarnock Road, near to the junction with Holmbank Avenue, around 11.30pm, and involved a Ford Fiesta.

George was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries on Monday, March 7.

His family have asked for their privacy to be respected.

Sergeant Adnan Alam, from the Greater Glasgow Road Policing Unit, said: “At this time, our thoughts remain with George’s loved ones, as they come to terms with their terrible loss.

“We are continuing our enquiries to establish the full circumstances of the incident and would ask anyone who has not yet come forward with information to get in touch with police.