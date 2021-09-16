Police urge Glasgow Orange marchers to be respectful and responsible

Police Scotland has warned Orange marchers in Glasgow to be respectful and responsible this weekend.

More than 30 Orange marches are due to take place this weekend. Pic: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images.

What’s happening: More than 30 Orange marches are due to take place in Glasgow on Saturday.

Now Police Scotland has issued a statement urging those taking part to be on their best behaviour.

What did it say: Chief Superintendent Mark Sutherland, divisional commander of Police Scotland’s Greater Glasgow Police Division said: “We are committed to supporting the human rights of individuals and groups who wish to assemble, balanced against the rights of the wider community and ensuring the safety of everyone involved.

“We are asking all those attending the County Grand Orange Lodge of Glasgow processions, either as a participant or supporter, to do so safely, responsibly and respectfully. We would urge the large majority who behave in the right way and know there is no place for poor behaviours or hate, to influence those around you to ensure the day is remembered for the right reasons, and passes peacefully.

“Our large policing operation will be focused on public safety and doing all we can with partners to reduce disruption to the wider community. We will however not tolerate offensive behaviour, including hate crimes, drunkenness and disorder and such behaviours, will be dealt with swiftly and proportionately. Where this is not possible during the event, we will launch follow-up investigations as necessary.