Projects sought in bid to regenerate vacant sites next to River Clyde

Ideas for temporary projects which could regenerate vacant sites next to the River Clyde are being sought.

What: The River Clyde Strategic Development Framework (SDF) was created to help turn the River Clyde corridor into a vibrant, inclusive, liveable and well-connected place.

To help achieve this, a programme of temporary projects is being put together. The schemes would focus on vacant or under-used plots of land next to the river.

What type of projects do they want: Suggested projects include schemes aimed at greening sites to support biodiversity, events that bring more people to the river, pop-up cafes, markets and play spaces, and food growing initiatives.

Funding: Funding grants will be available from £5000 up to £20,000, subject to scale and impact, to support suitable temporary projects that fit the aims and objectives of the River Activation Programme.

Who can apply: Only constituted groups and voluntary organisations can put forward projects. The groups must also meet a set of conditions.