Projects sought in bid to regenerate vacant sites next to River Clyde

Ideas for temporary projects which could regenerate vacant sites next to the River Clyde are being sought.

By Jamie Callaghan
Thursday, 26th August 2021, 1:12 pm

What: The River Clyde Strategic Development Framework (SDF) was created to help turn the River Clyde corridor into a vibrant, inclusive, liveable and well-connected place.

To help achieve this, a programme of temporary projects is being put together. The schemes would focus on vacant or under-used plots of land next to the river.

What type of projects do they want: Suggested projects include schemes aimed at greening sites to support biodiversity, events that bring more people to the river, pop-up cafes, markets and play spaces, and food growing initiatives.

Funding: Funding grants will be available from £5000 up to £20,000, subject to scale and impact, to support suitable temporary projects that fit the aims and objectives of the River Activation Programme.

Who can apply: Only constituted groups and voluntary organisations can put forward projects. The groups must also meet a set of conditions.

How do I apply: Applications can be found HERE. The deadline for submissions is September 24. For more information on the project, click HERE.

