International Dog Day has been created so that all breeds of dogs are celebrated, and to let the public recognise the number of dogs that must be rescued on a yearly basis from public shelters.

What is International Dog Day? It was founded in 2004 by Animal Welfare Advocate and Pet Lifestyle Expert, Collen Paige. This day helps to acknowledge dogs who work selflessly each day to save lives and bring us comfort. They put their lives on the line every day, for personal protection, law enforcement or for the disabled.

When is International Dog Day? It is celebrated annually on 26 August.

Why have dogs become so popular? Since the Covid-19 pandemic, there has been a 60 per cent increase of people wanting to adopt from Dogs Trust in comparison to 2019, showing a 7 per cent drop in re-homing of dogs.

How many dogs have been re-homed in since lockdown? More than 350 dogs who were with the Dogs Trust for a long time, have been re-homed since lockdown.

What is Dogs Trust? It is the UK’s largest dog welfare charity and cares for over 15,000 dogs each year, through a network of 20 re-homing centres in the country. The charity has been involved with dogs for over 126 years.

What is the Dogs Trust Dog School? Dogs Trust Dog School is a national network of experienced trainers who provide fun, and educational courses for all dog owners. The classes give owners and dogs the foundations they need to develop a strong bond, cope with everyday domestic life and avoid some of the common downfalls which can lead to behaviour problems.

Are the dogs in the Dogs Trust centre neutered? Not necessarily as the Dogs Trust neutering scheme now only operates in Northern Ireland.

How to adopt a dog: Due to he pandemic the re-homing centres were closed to the public, however the brilliant canine carers continued with virtual meetings via Zoom. Applications are being accepted and what dog you can adopt will depend on circumstances.