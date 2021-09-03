£240,000 fund to help save Glasgow’s historic landmarks approved

Funding to help save Glasgow’s historic landmarks has been approved as the city continues to be blighted with 130 at risk buildings.

The Egyptian Halls is one of the buildings listed as being at risk.

Councillors signed off £240,000 for the Glasgow City Heritage Trust, which repairs and restores old properties.

The Buildings at Risk Register shows dozens of buildings lying decaying in Glasgow. Among properties listed are the former Stobhill Mortuary in Springburn , Gartnavel Royal Hospital in Kelvinside and Egyptian Halls in Union Street.

The cash boost to the Glasgow City Heritage Trust for this financial year will release additional funding of £750,000 from Historic Environment Scotland.

Councillor Kenny McLean, city convener for Neighbourhoods, Housing and Public Realm at Glasgow City Council, said: “Today’s approval of funding for the Glasgow City Heritage Trust will help repair and restore many of our historic buildings and homes.

“The trust also play a key role in promoting the amazing built heritage of Glasgow and in the development of a base of traditional skills that can continue to protect that heritage.”

The money was awarded at the City Administration Committee on Thursday.

Langside Councillor Archie Graham, said: “The work of the Heritage Trust and Building Preservation Trust is crucial in protecting our heritage in the city.”

Scottish Greens Councillor Jon Molyneux expressed his “support for the funding” and said the organisation does “some brilliant work”.

Since it was established in 2007, the trust has repaired 563 historic buildings. Other work included supporting 177 community and education projects and funding 53 traditional skills schemes. It also organised 86 lectures, events and exhibitions to highlight Glasgow’s built heritage.

The trust’s work particularly focuses on tenements.