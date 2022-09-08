Rangers pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

Rangers have said they are ‘deeply saddened’ following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

It was announced that the monarch had died earlier this afternoon at the age of 96, surrounded by her children and grandchildren.

Rangers, who have a portrait of Queen Elizabeth II in their Ibrox home dressing room, posted a tribute on their website.

It reads: “Her Majesty served the people of Great Britain and the Commonwealth for over 70 years with incredible devotion and dignity. She will be gravely missed by not just our nation, but nations across the world.

Rangers have paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II who died on Thursday

“It is with great pride that her portrait has hung in our home dressing room at Ibrox Stadium as a mark of the club’s appreciation for her phenomenal service.

“The thoughts of everyone at Rangers Football Club are today with the Royal Family and all those mourning the loss of Her Majesty at this exceptionally difficult time.”