Here's just some of the people participating in the Santa Dash for Beatson Cancer Charity this weekend

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Thousands of people from across the country are set to take part in the Santa Dash this weekend in Glasgow.

The runners will take off from Glasgow Green from 10am on Sunday December 10 as part of the much-loved fundraising event.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Any profits from the 5K event will be split between Beatson Cancer Charity and the Lord Provost’s Charity Fund.

Cousins, 7-year old Charlie Reid and 7-year old Ella MacPhail, who are both from Cathcart in the south side of Glasgow, are taking part in the run following their Gran’s cancer diagnosis.

Charlie’s mum, 38-year old Lynsey Reid, and Ella’s mum, 42-year old Stephanie MacPhail, are also taking part in the race.

Lynsey said: “My mum was diagnosed with gastric cancer in middle of October, which completely knocked us for six.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Things have gone so fast since then and she's already had one round of treatment. Since her diagnosis, The Beatson have just been amazing.

“Things have moved so fast and the staff have just been so kind and caring and really have made the process a lot easier.

“We have visited the Wellbeing Centre and met lots of the wonderful staff that work there who are all amazing.

“The kids cannot wait for it and are looking forward to giving Steph and I a run for our money in the running stakes. “They are so invested and are always wanting to know how much money they've managed to raise and know that every penny will help their Gran get better.”

Charlie and Ella will run the Santa Dash with Beatson Cancer Charity this year for their Gran who diagnosed with cancer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Staff from Wallacewell Primary School in Robroyston in Glasgow will also be taking part in the race on Sunday in support of those in the school community who are currently going through cancer treatment.

Laura Davidson, head teacher of Wallacewell Primary School, said: “We are doing it in honour and support of our loved ones currently being treated for cancer in our school community and beyond. We feel it is the least we can do.

“We are also fundraising for Beatson Cancer Charity as a school at our Christmas Fayre on Friday 8th December with the help of some of the Beatson Cancer Charity team.

“One of our amazing pupils has also created their own jam business, The Wee Jam Jars, and is busy making jam to sell for Beatson Cancer Charity at our Fayre.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Beatson Cancer Charity makes a real difference in the lives of those battling cancer and their loved ones.

“They believe that nobody should face cancer alone and we share that view. Sometimes cancer can make friends and family members feel helpless in terms of the care and support they can give.

“By supporting Beatson Cancer Charity, we know we are helping to make a difference in the lives of so many.

“We have had such a fantastic response and support from our school community who all know that we are taking part in the Santa Dash.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Our original fundraising target for the dash was £1000. We are delighted to say that surpassed our target and have made almost £1500.”

58-year old Lucy Neish from Strachur in Argyll is taking part in the Santa Dash following her husband’s cancer diagnosis.

Gordon was diagnosed with cancer last year and rang the bell to signal the end of his treatment, however the cancer has returned since she signed up for the run.

Lucy said: “I wanted to raise funds for the great work The Beatson do. My husband Gordon was treated for colon cancer last year and the support and care he received was superb. The Beatson Café was a favourite place for us to meet after each session. The volunteers and staff are so caring.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“After I had signed up for the run, we discovered Gordon’s cancer is back, and we are currently waiting for results from a biopsy to define the full diagnosis and treatment. We will continue to need the support and help of The Beatson.”

Santas get ready at the starting line of the Beatson Cancer Charity Santa Dash 2022 in Glasgow Green

54- year old Janette Lahlou from East Ayrshire is taking part in the Santa Dash with her two sons, Ben and Bryan Rigmand, in memory of her dad.

Janette said: “My two sons and I are doing the Santa Dash in memory of my dad and hero, James Ross, who we lost after a short battle with lung cancer six years ago.

“Christmas was his favourite time of year and doing this helps keep his memory and love of Christmas alive.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The Beatson is so important to us as this is where my dad had his treatments for his cancer.

“Without The Beatson, we may not have had the time we did. We have had many family members over the years unfortunately being diagnosed for different cancers and needing to be treated in The Beatson, even just now there is a family member attending weekly.

“The Beatson gives hope to people who didn't think they would stand a chance against the big C, but they get their strength from the medical teams who help them through what is such an awful time for them and for their families.

“We have been doing the Santa Dash in Glasgow for years now and will continue to do it for as long as we can.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Maisie McCormick, community fundraising manager at Beatson Cancer Charity, said: “We are so excited for the Santa Dash this weekend.

“It's always such a success and we love seeing everyone wearing their Santa t-shirts and incredible outfits.

“Everyone who signs up will be continuing to support cancer patients and their families across Scotland, and for that we are so grateful to those taking part.”

Entry for the Santa Dash costs £16 per adult and £6 per child under the age of 16 years.

Advertisement

Advertisement

All ages and dogs are welcome – those with prams and dogs will be in the last group for safety reasons.

Run numbers and t-shirts will be available for collection from a store in St Enoch’s Shopping Centre ahead of the event. Further details will be included in registration packs.