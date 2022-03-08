Stand-up comedians share their favourite Glasgow places ahead of comedy festival

Top stand-up comedians have been sharing their favourite Glasgow spots ahead of the city’s comedy festival.

The official Glasgow International Comedy Festival podcast has been released, featuring some of the top names in the comedy industry.

Hosted by Glasgow-comedian Scott Agnew, the podcast interviews talent including Scot Squad's Jack Doherty, Craig Hill and Susie McCabe.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What is the podcast about?

This is the first ever official podcast from the comedy festival, which is returning after a Covid-forced hiatus between March 8-22.

Picture: Shutterstock

The podcast, sponsored by Glasgow-based Sparkling Studios, highlights a flavour of what people can expect from the programme.

The podcast is available on all good podcast players. The full programme for the festival can be found online at www.glasgowcomedyfestival.com.

What did the comedians recommend?

Every comedian was asked to recommend the best things to see or do in Glasgow, and here's what some of the comedians had to say.

Jack Doherty, from BBC Scotland's Scot Squad said: "I won't just say you must go to the Kelvingrove Museum - although you must!

"There's so much to do in Glasgow. I'd never say to do one thing. I think just head north, south, east and west. Get on your scooter, go on your bicycle, and things will happen. That's what I've always found. Wherever you go in Glasgow, there's just suddenly an 'oh hello' and then it's midnight."

Susie McCabe told the podcast: "Always go to Kelvingrove, walk around Kelvingrove Park, walk about the town, look up, look at the buidlings. Go and see the Necropolis - it's one of the most fascinating things and places you can walk around. Go for a walk along the Clyde and see Glasgow's past and present in one walk. And you know what, smile at people because they'll smile back."

Craig Hill commented: "If you're a foodie, get yourself along to Finnieston, I just love the food along there. Every single bar in that area is just fabulous. And BAaD (Barras Art & Design) is just so cool. I love that it's in the Barras."