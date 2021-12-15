Support to keep elderly Glaswegians warm this Christmas

Elderly Glasgow residents are to be given free advice and support to help them stay warm this winter.

Maryhill and Wynford residents will be offered help by Glasgow North West CAB (GNWCAB) to deal with with the cost of increasing energy bills.

GNWCAB and SSE Heat Networks have partnered to offer residents of the Wyndford in Maryhill free advice to help with their gas and electricity bills, as well as other issues around benefits, debt, housing and immigration.

The pilot project which runs through winter until May 2022 will support more people like Amy, who contacted GNWCAB after struggling to resolve a dispute with an energy company.

She said: “I moved into my house in October last year and received a letter from a debt collection agency saying I owed money to an energy company I wasn’t with. It was so stressful. After contacting lawyers who couldn’t help, I was directed to Glasgow North West CAB.

“After speaking to their adviser Louise, I felt confident enough to report the issue. It was resolved three days later. I was really worried in case something like that happened to my mum but I’m a lot happier after speaking to GNWCAB.”

In the last year, the charity has dealt with over 300 utility cases and helped over 9,000 people in the community.

GNWCAB is urging Glaswegians, including members of the elderly community, not to ignore any financial difficulties paying bills, or tackling debt and to seek advice and support sooner rather than later.

Alana Forsyth, GNWCAB CEO said: “GNWCAB is delighted to offer this new, dedicated service to the residents of Wyndford. As a result of the partnership with SSE Heat Networks, GNWCAB will help residents to maximise income and manage bills, as well as access a wide range of specialist advice and support.

“Demand for free, independent and quality advice is higher than ever as people face rising energy bills, the loss of £20 Universal Credit uplift and end of furlough at a time when debt companies and landlords are pursuing actions that had been on hold during lockdown.

“This bespoke service will ensure that Wyndford residents can have direct access to advice in the heart of their community; preventing crisis and leading to positive outcomes. We look forward to working with the Wyndford community and encourage residents to seek advice before issues escalate.”

Rochelle Dickson, Head of Customer Service – SSE Distributed Energy, added: “We are pleased to work in partnership with the Citizens Advice Bureau to help the Wyndford community to save money and manage their energy bills. We know this can be stressful for people and we are committed to supporting our customers as we enter the winter heating season and beyond.”