Christmas is just ten days away and everyone is in the mood for the festive season. We have picked out some of the best things on in Glasgow this weekend.

Jack off the Beanstalk Pantomime

When: Thursday, 16th December 2021 from 8:00pm - 11:00pm (18+)

Where: 113-117 Trongate, Glasgow G1 5HD

Why should you go: An Adults only fun event. Turning the nostalgic Jack and the Beanstalk tale into a comedic Christmas pantomime. The show will engage in audience interaction and colourful costumes with a great story to tell.

Tickets: Prices of tickets will range from £6.43 - £13.76. You can purchase them here.

AC/DC UK Tribute Act

When: Friday, 17th December 2021 at 7:00pm

Where: Classic Grand, 18 Jamaica Street Glasgow, G1 4QD

Why should you go: If you are into rock music this one may be for you as AC/DC UK is the world’s most authentic tribute act. In addition to this, the band will be performing the album in full at selected shows throughout their tour. AC/DC UK have established themselves over the past decade as an electrifying act.

Tickets: You can purchase your tickets from £14.06 - £22.15 here

Cinderella 2 “I married a numpty”

When: Thursday, 16th - Friday, 17th December 2021 from 12:00pm - 2:00pm

Where: Top of Byres Road, Glasgow G12 8QX

Why should you go: What happens to Cinderella once the ball was over? It turns out in this version of the old tale, Princes aren’t what they used to be, and life at the Palace was murder, according to Scottish Cinderella. This will be an adult only event with strong language and comedy throughout the show.

Tickets: Prices of tickets are £20. You can purchase them here.

Irn-Bru Carnival 2021

When: Wednesday, 22nd December 2021 - Sunday, 16th January 2022 from 4:30pm - 9:00pm (Timings vary each day)

Where: SEC Glasgow,G3 8YW

Why should you go: The Irn Bru carnival is back on this December and it is Scotland’s favourite festive family day out. Packed with thrill rides for every age to enjoy - as well as games, stalls and an inflatable play area for kids. The Carnival has been running for over 100 years.