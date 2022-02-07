Residents who were evacuated from their homes over concerns for a historic Glasgow tower could take legal advice.

Glaswegians living in the vicinity of Trinity Tower, in the Park Circus area, were evacuated from their homes on January 29, after high winds brought by Storm Malik led to fears that the structure could collapse.

The building had been undergoing structural repairs at the time - and the deterioration had been exacerbated by the strong winds.

Trinity Tower in Glasgow.

In response, people living in the area around the Trinity College building - which is believed to date back as far as 1857 - were evacuated and an exclusion zone was set up.

Residents respond

However, one week on, residents - who are staying in hotels, Airbnbs, and with friends and family - have been given little information on who will cover the costs.

A group of evacuated residents met on Sunday and are looking at their options, which could include seeking legal advice.

Dave Holloday, whose home is in the vicinity of Trinity Tower, said it has been “left up to us”.

He has been living in a flat he was about to rent out, meaning he has lost out on important income. He has been given no information on who will cover the financial costs.

Mr Holloday said most insurance agreements do not cover evacuation costs when the building is not damaged - such as his home.

He also criticised Glasgow City Council for its slow response to the incident and the lack of information given to those who live in neighbouring properties, including on the work that is to be carried out.

“We need clarity on how they want to stabilise it,” he said. “If it topples it will be a big mess.”

Wait to return home

Glasgow City Council warned last week that it could be two or three months before residents are allowed to return to their homes - but it could not provide specifics.

A message to residents said: “The removal of the exclusion zone is entirely dependent on when the owners’ appointed design team and contractors will be able to complete adequate stabilisation work.

“I am afraid the council is unable to answer detailed questions about timeframes at this stage as we are not carrying out the work, however the contractors have indicated to us that the work will take in the region of 2 to 3 months. This is however only an estimate as the further investigations and design work are at an early stage.”

It said it has helped provide emergency accommodation for those who need it - as of Friday, seven households were staying in hotels while seeking alternative accommodation.

Long-term problem

Concerns about the building go back further than January. Chunks of stone broke off and smashed into the pavement below in January 2021, while a report produced nine months before claimed the building posed an ‘immediate’ danger to the public.

The building was once a training centre for Church of Scotland ministers. The premises was refurbished and opened as a private residential block named Trinity House in 1986.

But weathering and inadequate previous repair works have caused major stresses to stonework and parts of the building are now in a perilous condition.

A scheme to stabilise the tower was part of the work being carried out on the building.

The report stated that most of the living accommodation is in a reasonable state but there is “great concern about the condition of the western tower, which has been in a state of decline for a number of decades”.