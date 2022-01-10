It’s a bi-annual frustration trying to remember when the clocks have to be changed.

It means having to find the non-electronic clocks to change their times and then attempting the impossible challenge of trying to work out how you change the clock in your car - a task most people just avoid.

It is also one of the best/worst moments of the year for another reason. Realising that you get another hour in bed before you have to wake up is always a joy. However, remembering that you get one less hour to sleep is enough to make anyone angry.

When do clocks go forward?

Here’s our quick guide on everything you need to know about changing the clocks in 2022.

When do the clocks go forward in 2022?

The ‘bad’ one - British Summer Time or Daylight Saving Time - is coming up in a few months. You’ll have to put the clocks forward - and thus lose a precious hour of slumber - on March 27.

The change always takes place on the last Sunday in March at 1am.

When do clocks go back?

The ‘good’ one comes seven months later. On October 30 you have to put the clocks back an hour, giving yourself an extra hour in bed.

This change always take place on the last Sunday in October at 2am.

You can find all the times - including for 2023 - on the UK Government site.

Why do we change the clocks?

So why do we bother messing around with the clocks anyway?

Well, the great reason behind the change was because someone decided we were wasting sunlight hours in the summer.

The idea had been mooted before, including by the great-great-grandfather of Coldplay singer Chris Martin. William Willet campaigned for clocks in Britain to be changed - supposedly so he could get in more golf during the summer sunlight hours - but he died in 1915 before he could see his dream become a reality.

In 1916, the German army turned the clocks forward as a way of preserving energy. Many governments, including the UK one, followed suit.

The British Summer Time Act 1972 made the change official and started the tradition of changing the clocks in late March.