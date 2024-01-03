Wishaw man wins share of £1m jackpot in People's Postcode Lottery
A man from Craigneuk, Wishaw, won big at the People's Postcode Lottery at the end of 2023
A stunned Celtic fan has scored a huge win on People’s Postcode Lottery.
Peter McGhee, 57, pocketed £100,000 after sharing a £1m jackpot with eight other neighbours.
Now the lorry driver, formerly of Craigneuk, in Wishaw, Lanarkshire, is planning to treat his kids, book a dream hol – and a snap up a new set of Uilleann pipes.
Dad-of-three Peter, now living in Wokingham, Berkshire, said: “I didn’t know what to think, I was taken by surprise.
“We’ll have a lovely holiday. We can go anywhere now. We went to New York a few years ago and we’ve not been back to Florida since 2005. We can do that now definitely.”
Catering worker wife Louise, 44 – who’d like to trade her BMW for a Mercedes-AMG - said: “This doesn’t happen to us. I wished one day someone would knock on our door. Now you have, I cannot put into words how I feel."
Peter shared the £1 million with eight neighbours after RG40 1LL landed Postcode Lottery’s weekly Millionaire Street prize on Saturday, December 30. Each ticket was worth £100,000. One person doubled the prize to £200,000 thanks to playing with two.
Musical Peter now wants to revive his love of the Uilleann pipes – or Irish bagpipes – after previously playing in folk bands.
He said: “I’d like to get a new set of Uilleann pipes. I used to play a lot in folk bands, and I also play the whistle and the flute.”
But Peter, who moved down south 35 years ago, won’t be buying a season ticket for his beloved Bhoys. He added: “I live too far away for that now.”
Earlier this month, Wokingham was voted one of the happiest places to live in Britain in a survey published by estate agents Rightmove.
Peter laughed: “This has certainly made it a wee bit happier now.”