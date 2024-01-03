A man from Craigneuk, Wishaw, won big at the People's Postcode Lottery at the end of 2023

A stunned Celtic fan has scored a huge win on People’s Postcode Lottery.

Peter McGhee, 57, pocketed £100,000 after sharing a £1m jackpot with eight other neighbours.

Now the lorry driver, formerly of Craigneuk, in Wishaw, Lanarkshire, is planning to treat his kids, book a dream hol – and a snap up a new set of Uilleann pipes.

Dad-of-three Peter, now living in Wokingham, Berkshire, said: “I didn’t know what to think, I was taken by surprise.

“We’ll have a lovely holiday. We can go anywhere now. We went to New York a few years ago and we’ve not been back to Florida since 2005. We can do that now definitely.”

Catering worker wife Louise, 44 – who’d like to trade her BMW for a Mercedes-AMG - said: “This doesn’t happen to us. I wished one day someone would knock on our door. Now you have, I cannot put into words how I feel."

Peter shared the £1 million with eight neighbours after RG40 1LL landed Postcode Lottery’s weekly Millionaire Street prize on Saturday, December 30. Each ticket was worth £100,000. One person doubled the prize to £200,000 thanks to playing with two.

Peter McGhee, 57 of Wishaw, won big at the People's Postcode Lottery late last year.

Musical Peter now wants to revive his love of the Uilleann pipes – or Irish bagpipes – after previously playing in folk bands.

He said: “I’d like to get a new set of Uilleann pipes. I used to play a lot in folk bands, and I also play the whistle and the flute.”

But Peter, who moved down south 35 years ago, won’t be buying a season ticket for his beloved Bhoys. He added: “I live too far away for that now.”

Earlier this month, Wokingham was voted one of the happiest places to live in Britain in a survey published by estate agents Rightmove.