The event will be held on Saturday, September 18.
What’s happening: Decathlon, together with Planet Patrol, will host a flagship World Clean Up Day event at Forth & Clyde Canal on Saturday, September 18, to help protect our natural playgrounds against the harmful effects of litter pollution.
The event will combine removing plastic waste and litter and water-based clean-ups featuring stand-up paddle boarding, canoeing and kayaking – emphasising the variety of outdoor pursuits which Decathlon caters for, while also demonstrating how favourite hobbies and eco-friendly activities can combine and contribute to a great cause.
How does it work: During ‘Sustainable September’, Decathlon UK has pledged to remove 10,000 pieces of plastic waste and litter across the UK, calling on local communities to get involved by removing litter and tracking it on the Planet Patrol app, to help clean up the planet and reverse the damage of litter pollution. It is estimated that two million pieces of litter are dropped in the UK everyday, with the problem becoming more visible in our natural playgrounds during recent lockdowns.
The Planet Patrol app, which crowdsources data from the general public who record types, amounts and brands of litter they collect in real-time, is free to download on IOS and Android.