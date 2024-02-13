Young Scot launch new mental health podcast with Glasgow influencers and musicians

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Glaswegian influencers and musicians are opening up about struggling with their mental health in a new podcast series launched by Young Scot.

Viral social star Mark Thorburn shot to TikTok fame after posting bizarre situational comedy videos from a Glasgow Tesco and now opens up about battling with imposter syndrome in a new twelve-part series from youth engagement platform Young Scot.

Now a full-time content creator Mark from Glasgow struggled with accepting success and feeling like a fraud following the instant popularity of his videos filmed while working in Tesco.

Mark will be the first to appear on Young Scot’s ‘This is How AyeFeel’, a podcast aimed at reaching over 16s, which will feature top Scottish personalities revealing how their life experiences have impacted their mental health.

Hosted by Capital DJ Katy J the podcast provides a platform for candid conversations surrounding mental health, breaking down stigma and will include award-winning climate activist and ethical influencer Laura Young, first openly gay professional Scottish footballer Zander Murray and Glasgow rapper and winner of BBC Introducing’s Scottish Act of the Year, Bemz.

Glaswegian TikTok star Mark Thorburn appeared on an episode of the 'Aye Feel' podcast with Young Scot

Mark Thorburn said: “Imposter syndrome can be overbearing and it can take over. I can be a perfectionist and what that does is it consumes you and your time - even though you are succeeding externally, you aren't succeeding internally. To me, it's an inner voice telling me that something I have produced isn’t good enough or I don't deserve to be doing what I am doing.

