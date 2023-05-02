Planning permission given for new homes in Cowcaddens

The new houses are to be built on Port Dundas Road to the north of the city centre

Planning permission has now been approved for the development of new privately rented apartments in the Cowcaddens area of Glasgow.

They are to be developed on the empty site at 144 Port Dundas Road which looks onto Port Dundas Road and Milton Street to the north of the city centre with it being hoped that these new homes will revitalise a vacant site.

It’s a prime location with plenty of nearby amenities in town as well as transport links as the new homes have access to the M8 motorway as well as Queen Street Station, Buchanan Street Subway and Buchanan Bus Station.

Mosaic Architecture + Design is in charge of designing the new houses which shall be a mix of studio, one and two bedroom homes. The building will also feature roof terraces, a coworking space, office space, a retail unit and residents gym.

Founder and CEO of Soller Group, Nick Treadaway said, “We’re very pleased that Glasgow City Council has given the green light to our development, of which we are very proud, and which will bring a vacant site back to life in an area seeing considerable inward investment and regeneration.”

Neil Haining, Director of Mosaic, added: “This development will really strengthen Glasgow’s ambitions to encourage City Centre living, which is vital to making Glasgow a sustainable city, where people can walk or cycle easily and safely to work, and where cars are less dominant.

“Dundas Square will be a pedestrian-friendly courtyard development, with daylight illuminating the central Public Square and a landscaped plaza from Port Dundas Road. There will be amenity space as well as roof terraces, designed to ensure they are used as part of the everyday life of the building.”

