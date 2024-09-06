Plans put forward for Kelvingrove Museum and Art Gallery repairs

By Sarah Hilley - Local Democracy Reporter
Published 6th Sep 2024, 10:00 BST

Plans were put forward after it was found that plaster was falling from the ceiling of the A-listed building

Kelvingrove Museum is to undergo external repairs after an inspection was sparked by falling plaster from the A-listed building.

A long list of painstaking repairs are set to be carefully carried out to “to safeguard the fabric” of a section of the west end “building for many years to come,” according to proposals.

Action was sparked by “falling plaster to the north roof lantern” in July 2022 which led to the museum’s Porte Cochere canopy needing to be secured by a scaffold crash deck for public safety.

Documents lodged with the council detailing the plans from architects said: “This incident instigated a more general review of the condition of the entrance area as a whole, from ground level up to roof level. The findings of these inspections determined that works were now required, either as preventative maintenance or as full repair works to current failings.”

Work would include slate replacement and repairs to stone, gutters, windows, leadwork and plaster.

It could start this year if planning permission is granted.

Kelvingrove museumplaceholder image
Kelvingrove museum | Supplied

The design and access statement from ZMArchitecture added: “The method of repair to any element of Kelvingrove requires rigorous investigations to fully understand the materials used, the method of original construction and the failings at hand. These investigations are crucial to inform the approach for repair.”

Glasgow Life, which manages the museum and art gallery has applied for planning permission to make external alterations, with fabric repairs and remedial works to the Argyle Street frontage.

The planning application will be considered by Glasgow City Council.

Related topics:RepairWorkCouncilMuseumPlanning permissionArt galleryGlasgow

