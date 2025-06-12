Radisson Hotel Group could open a new ‘Apart-Hotel’ concept on 90 Maxwell Street and 40 Fox Street if plans are approved.

Based next to the abandoned Virgin Hotel which was only open for just five months before suddenly closing (you can read more about that by clicking here).

The new hotel will be 18 storeys tall + ground level, house 247 rooms with a mix of Hotel Rooms (68%) and Serviced Apartments (32%), provision for cycle parking located within a dedicated cycle workshop with associated cleaning and repair facilities, refuse and servicing area via Fox Street, internal amenity space at ground floor inclusive of reception lobby fronting onto Maxwell Street, Bar/Restaurant at Level 18 with elevated views across Glasgow, a fitness suite, and an ancillary back of house areas located at Level -01 & 00.

In total the development will bring 169 Hotel Rooms and 78 Serviced Apartments to the ‘backlands’ area of the St Enoch Centre. Developers claim that ‘there is the opportunity for the subject site to contribute to the reconnection of the River Clyde to the wider city centre noting the expansive proposed redevelopment of the St Enoch Centre.’

The proposal includes plans to demolish buildings currently in place at 90 Maxwell Street and 40 Fox Street - though they have put forward ‘various redevelopment options’; whether that be re-using the existing buildings, partial demolition or full demolition of the site.

The buildings to be affected by the construction of the new hotel are currently home to a restaurant and an Irish bar, who would be vacated if plans were approved.

The new building is in accordance with the new update on Glasgow’s Tall Building Policy, which you can read more about here.

There is already a Radisson Red and Raddison Blu in the West End and City Centre respectively, and Radisson have been known to offer ‘serviced apartments’ so this acquisition would be in keeping with the hotel brand. The new hotel would be the UK’s first introduction to the Radisson Serviced Apartments concept.

The site which currently lays vacant is owned by Regent Property, who have held the title to the land for the last 5 years while trying to find an occupier for the hotel they intended to build.

Described as a ‘family owned business with over 40 years of property management and development experience in Glasgow’ -, their design team has been putting plans together for the hotel since 2021.

1 . Entrance An alternate view of the entrance to the new Radisson hotel. | Contributed

2 . Entrance Another view of the entrance to the new hotel. | Contributed

3 . Radisson Serviced Apartments proposed site The site as it currently stands. | Google Maps

4 . Aerial View An aerial view of the buildings to be integrated, partially or fully demolished by the developers in the 'backlands' behind the St Enoch Centre. | Contributed