Plans put forward to turn Victoria Road restaurant into guest house

A new guest house could be coming to Glasgow’s Southside occupying the premises of Daku and Charlie Brown’s cocktail bar

Daku, a Japanese-inspired restaurant and cocktail bar, shut down earlier this year and has appealed for planning permission to transform the site into a six-bedroom guest house.

Found on 441 Victoria Road, Daku & Charlie Brown’s cocktail bar took over the premises of Indian restaurant New Gandhi just two years ago in October of 2022.

Located in a B-listed block, the owner of the property now seeks to convert the space into a guest house in the Southside.

All six bedrooms are set to come with en-suite facilities if plans are approved, with the original meet and greet area used as a reception.

The conversion will see a small kitchen retained, with the existing original dividing walls being used to separate the six rooms. The only servicing required would be for cleaning and laundry services, which would not be on site.

All works would be internal, with no external alterations proposed in the planning application.

The premises former occupied by New Gandhi, now Daku and Charlie Brown's, could become a guest house if planning approval is granted | Contributed

A cover letter for the application reads: “It is proposed to change the use of a first-floor restaurant and cocktail bar into a six-bedroom guest house.

“The Guest House would not have catering facilities so guests would be encouraged to use local bars and restaurants which would be supportive of the local centre.

“The proposals accord with development plan policy as there will be no loss of residential accomodation and residential amenity would be safeguarded given the existing use.”