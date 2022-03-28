Concern over lack of women councillors - as Glasgow representatives set to step down

A Glasgow councillor has called for action over the lack of female councillors across Scotland.

Councillor Maggie McTernan has put forward a motion ahead of the full council meeting this week highlighting that, at the last local election, just 29 per cent of councillors in Scotland are women.

Things are a little better in Glasgow, where 32 of the 85 councillors are women - 37 per cent.

That could change in May, when the next local elections will take place.

It has been confirmed already that three prominent female SNP councillors will be stepping down and not seeking re-election.

Senior city cabinet members Anna Richardson, Jennifer Layden and “outstanding” Baillieston politician Elaine Ballantyne have confirmed they won’t stand again, although the SNP is keen to get more women standing for councillor positions.

‘Worrying trend’

Cllr McTernan’s motion will be debated this week at the full council meeting. She described the number of female councillors stepping down as a “worrying trend” and is calling for action from the council on the issue.

The motion reads: “Council notes, with concern that at the last election, just 29 per cent of Scotland’s councillors were women; and that this inequality extends to other elected office more broadly; and that it is even more pronounced for young, disabled, BAME, and LGBT+ women.

“Council further notes a considerable number of news reports that a number of female councillors intend not to seek re-election at the upcoming election, including many who were first elected five years ago; that this is a worrying trend across Local Government; and that this trend is further evidence of the findings in the recent CoSLA Councillors Survey.

“Council believes that this is evidence of a structural problem across local government in Scotland, and the rest of the UK; and that all parties and all politicians have a huge role to play in supporting more women of all backgrounds into politics and to stay in elected office.

“However, council recognises that there are steps that can, and should, be taken locally to help address these problems, and to provide greater support and encouragement to those who are elected.