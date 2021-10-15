Glasgow could lose MP as part of UK parliament boundary reforms

Glasgow could lose one of its MPs, as part of UK parliament constituency reforms.

What are the reforms?

The Boundary Commission for Scotland has started its 2023 Review of UK Parliament constituencies in Scotland.

As part of the plans, Scotland has been allocated 57 constituencies - two fewer than now. England will gain ten MPs, Wales will lose eight MPs, and there will be no change in Northern Ireland.

Each constituency must contain no less than 69,724 Parliamentary electors, and no more than 77,062 (except two ‘protected’ constituencies of Na h-Eileanan an Iar (the Western Isles) and Orkney and Shetland.

How does this impact on Glasgow?

At present, Glasgow has seven MPs - Central, East, North, North East, North West, South and South West.

However, initial proposals to be put forward by the Boundary Commission for Scotland show just six constituencies for the city.

A new constituency would be created - Glasgow West. This would cover from Dowanhill up to Drumchapel.

The changes would mean, though, that the Glasgow North East and North West would be dissolved.

How do I comment on the proposals?

An eight-week consultation was launched this week, with all comments welcomed.

You can take part in the consultation by visiting www.bcs2023review.com. The website shows the current and proposed boundaries.

What happens next?

Once the consultation has finished, the Boundary Commission for Scotland will publish all of the comments and invite further comments to be made. Between two-five public hearings will also be held on the changes.