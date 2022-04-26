The council elections are an important part of local democracy - but how can you take part in it?

The local elections of 2022 are fast approaching, and it is important to plan ahead for how you plan on voting.

There are a number of ways in which you can cast your vote in the local elections from in-person to by post.

In the 2022 local elections there are 85 seats available, across 23 wards of Glasgow City.

Every person eligible to vote is encouraged to get involved and use their vote to show their voice.

So, how can you cast your vote in the local elections?

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming local elections in Glasgow.

When are the local council elections in Glasgow?

The local elections are scheduled to take place on Thursday 5 May 2022.

How can I vote in person?

The deadline for registering to vote in person in the upcoming elections was Monday 18 April.

If you are registered to vote then you will automatically be able to vote in person at your local polling station.

To be eligible to vote you must be aged 16 or over one of the following:

a British citizen

an Irish or EU citizen living in the UK

a Commonwealth citizen who has permission to enter or stay in the UK, or who does not need permission

a citizen of another country living in Scotland or Wales who has permission to enter or stay in the UK, or who does not need permission

How can I do a postal vote ?

The deadline to apply to vote by post in Scotland, England and Wales was 5pm on 19 April. Following this you will receive your postal voting pack. Inside your pack there should be:

instructions about how to cast your vote and how to return the postal vote pack

a postal vote statement

two envelopes

the ballot paper or papers for the elections taking place

Before casting your vote, you should read the instructions on the ballot paper thoroughly. Some elections may use different methods of measuring votes so you need to ensure that you fill out your form correctly.

A Freepost envelope is included in your postal ballot pack for you to send your vote back. But, if you are sending it from overseas, you may need to pay the postage.

Your postal vote needs to be with the elections team at your council by 10pm on polling day in order to be counted.

If you can’t post your postal vote pack in time, you can take it to your polling place or to your council on polling day.

If you do not receive your ballot or are having difficulty with your postal vote you should contact your local registration office. This can be found via the Scottish government finder .

Can I vote by proxy?

Voting by proxy means that you ask a trusted person to vote on your behalf if you are able to vote in person on polling day.

You can apply for an emergency proxy vote, and you have until 5pm on polling day to do this.

To vote by proxy you have to complete a form and give a reason as to why you can’t get to your polling place.

The person you have asked to vote in your proxy must go to your specific polling station to cast your vote. You can find your polling station via the Scottish government finder .

If your circumstances change you can cancel your proxy vote by contacting your electoral registration office. The deadline to cancel is at 5pm, 11 working days before the election.

If your nominated person can’t get to the polling place you can apply for a postal proxy vote. The deadline to cancel is at 5pm, 11 working days before the election.

How do the Scottish council elections work?

Scottish council elections differ from Scottish Parliament elections as they use a different electoral system and concern local governments.

There are 32 councils or local authorities throughout Scotland and each council is split into smaller areas, named wards.

There are three or four elected councillors per ward, these are voted in by the citizens.