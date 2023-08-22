Pop-up Clydeside venue set to open in October on the Broomielaw

The new venue on the banks of the River Clyde will be open to 10pm seven days a week with food and drink being served

A pop-up food and drink venue along the River Clyde is set to open in October after securing permission to sell alcohol.

Plans for the project, which will see shipping containers temporarily installed on a car park next to the Grosvenor Casino, were approved by council officials in June. The developers, Northfront LLP, previously received approval from the city’s Licensing Board in August last year, but returned with an updated proposal for the Broomielaw venue. Board members granted occasional licences for the site and heard how the firm is aiming to open from the “first week of October”.

Licensing lawyer Stephen McGowan, representing the applicants, said: “The reason why we have not been able to activate the site is because the investors took the view that they wanted the planning permission granted. As the project has developed, we have been required to change the layout. The reason why the layout has changed is because on reflection, the project developers have considered that the coverage from the elements wasn’t sufficient.”

He revealed “three large tipis” will be used to provide “more significant coverage from the Glasgow weather”. The developers have taken advice from the Coastguard and Glasgow Humane Society before proceeding with the project. An application for a provisional premises licence will be lodged by the company now that planning permission is in place, so they don’t need to rely on occasional licences.

Planning officials agreed the containers could remain in place for two years before the area would need to be returned to its “pre-development condition or an upgraded condition” approved by the council. The project has been described as an “outdoor artisan food and beverage area” which would be accessed by pedestrians via the Clyde Walkway. Permission was granted for the venue to open from 11am to 10pm seven days a week, but no amplified music will be allowed on the premises.