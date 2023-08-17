New city centre hotel to create more than 60 jobs in Glasgow hospitality industry

More than 60 jobs will be created by the opening of a new luxury hotel in Glasgow City Centre.

The AC by Marriott Glasgow, part of the highly anticipated £100 million Love Loan development, is set to open in October, with up to 50 positions still to be filled across food and beverage, kitchen, housekeeping, and front desk roles.

Hundreds of people are expected to attend an open day at the Marriott Hotel on Argyle Street, Glasgow next week (August 23) where the prospective employees will be able to find out more about opportunities at the event. The hotel, operated by RBH Hospitality Management, has already recruited a highly experienced 10-strong senior management team, led by general manager Craig Munro. Other key appointments include deputy general manager Jennifer Williamson, formerly of RAD Hotel Group, and food and beverage manager Katie Booth, who joins from Klarent Hospitality.

Munro explained challenges affecting the Glasgow night-time economy and the broader hospitality industry including the cost-of-living crisis, night-time staff safety and transport, and employee wellbeing are central to the recruitment drive. AC by Marriott Glasgow pays above minimum wage, provides contributions to taxi fares for staff working late, and provides meals for on-duty staff members.

RBH Hospitality Management was named one of the top six places to work by The Caterer this year, and offers staff benefits including access to a mental health hub, a free financial health check by Schroders. Marriott staff also receive discounts of between 50-70% on hotel stays within the group. There are also extensive opportunities for career progression, including the RBH Hospitality Management Pyramid leadership development programme.

Munro said: “There is a real buzz around the opening of the AC by Marriott Glasgow, and the next stage is finding the right people to bring the whole experience to life. It’s no secret that the hotel and hospitality industry has faced its challenges in recent years, and Glasgow has felt it too. There has been a shift in what employees value, and RBH has worked hard to ensure their needs are catered for.

“We understand what matters – job security, fair pay, wellbeing, and opportunities for progression – and RBH is one of the best providers of these in the industry. We know there is already significant interest in the open day, and it will provide a fantastic opportunity for prospective employees from all experience levels and backgrounds to find out more about the opportunities on offer. This is the chance to be first in and help shape what AC by Marriott Glasgow will become, and we expect there to be a big turnout!”

The 245-room George Street hotel, the first of its kind in one of Scotland’s major cities, involves the impressive revitalisation of 120-year-old A-listed former city Parish Halls building into 22 stunning ‘heritage’ suites with sensitively restored period features. It also includes a restaurant, gym, library, and bar with much of the facilities open to the general public.

The opening of the AC by Marriott Glasgow will be the first stage of the £100 million Love Loan property development project – from Edinburgh-based private investment and real estate firm Chris Stewart Group – that will see the transformation of an area close to George Square into a thriving leisure and residential space including bars, restaurants, health and well-being facilities, the Soho House members’ club, and other ancillary uses.