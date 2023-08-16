Popular airline announces flights from Glasgow Airport to Canada this winter

Passengers will be able to travel to Toronto from Glasgow Airport later this year

Canadian based airline Air Transat has announced that they will be transporting passengers from Glasgow to Canada this winter.

Flights from Glasgow Airport across the Atlantic Ocean will begin in November this year until April 2024 with the airline set to put on two flights weekly from Glasgow to Toronto with flyers travelling in luxury on Airbus A330 and the Airbus A321LR.

Toronto is one of the most exciting cities in the world to visit during the winter with there being no shortage of things to do. Although many people automatically associate the capital of Ontario with the CN Tower and Casa Loma but there is plenty of other activities to get up to in the winter with people liking to go sledging, visiting Christmas markets, skating at one of the many ice rinks or hiking through snowy ravines.

If you think Toronto might be a bit cold during this time, passengers will also be able to connect to other destinations from the city with flights to Calgary, Cancun, Cuba, Montreal, Vancouver and Varadero.