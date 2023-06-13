The new menu is coming out this summer!

Mamasan Bar and Brasserie in Glasgow is excited to reveal a brand new à la carte menu full of flavours from across the South-East Asian peninsula, created by the venue’s newly appointed Head Chef, Finn Steele-Perkins.

Using French cooking techniques on Asian cuisine, Finn hopes to develop a menu unlike anything you can get in Glasgow today.

Where contemporary meets authenticity, the new à la carte menu features a range of organic, high-quality dishes with flavours for everyone, using the best of local produce, from farm, field and sea - something Mamasan has become known for in the Glasgow culinary scene.

Available from the June 22, guests can choose from an array of inviting starters, including the Thai Beef Tartare served with pickled lime gel, crispy shallots and cured egg yolk shavings, or the Crab Katsu - fresh pickled white crab served with asparagus, brown crab emulsion, katsu butter and finished with bisque foam. Further recommended starters include the Hoisin Duck Doughnuts, Chilli Caramel Sticky Pork Ribs, Szechuan Cured Sea Trout, and Thai Fried Chicken.

The Thai Beef Tartare served with pickled lime gel, crispy shallots and cured egg yolk shavings

Guests can tuck into a choice of main courses, including the Sweet & Sour Pork, a belly of pork, served with sweet & sour onions, charred baby leeks, red pepper & pineapple ketchup, or the Seabass, Prosecco & Blood Orange, delicious fresh Seabass with a chilli & blood orange sour sauce, prosecco foam, pickled chilli, watercress and pac choi.

Other mains on the new menu include the Chilli Jam Chicken, Luxury Pad Thai, Beef Short Rib Massaman Curry, Lamb Cutlet Malaysian Yellow Curry and Peking Duck - a confit peking duck leg with pickled cucumber, miso glazed carrot, umeboshi gel and pancakes.

The new Peking Duck on the menu - complete with pickled cucumber, miso glazed carrot, umeboshi gel, and pancakes.

Top off your meal with a sweet treat including Blood Orange Cheesecake complimented by stem ginger syrup and blood orange sorbet, Chilled Rice Pudding, Chocolate Cremeux or a fruity Sorbet Selection served on ice.

In addition, the new à la carte menu boasts two three-course sharing menus, ‘Taste of Mamasan’ and ‘Luxury Taste of Mamasan’, available for parties of two or more. Guests can expect authentic flavours and unique dishes.

To be one of the first to taste the new menu creations, Mamasan Glasgow will host an exclusive six course tasting menu experience on Wednesday June 21.

From only £39pp, the tasting menu will feature three starters, the Crab Katsu, Thai Fried Chicken and Hoisin Duck Doughnuts, two mains, the Grilled Hake and Beef & Black Bean, and the Blood Orange Cheesecake for dessert, all served in a smaller format to give guests a taste of the new dishes.

Guests can opt to add a drinks pairing to their tasting experience for an additional £36pp.

Guests can also enjoy 30% off the à la carte menu from the June 22, on Sunday through to Thursday, up until the July 6.

New chef of Mamasan Bar and Brasserie, Finn Steele-Perkins, has been appointed head chef of the restaurant - and is bringing a brand new menu with him

Book your table for the exclusive six course tasting menu experience here.