Popular Rangers pub vandalised with anti-royal graffiti on night of Queen’s funeral

The Ibrox pub was vandalised on the night of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.

Operators of the Louden Tavern found the graffiti this morning (20 September) when checking in on the pub, which is just around the corner from Ibrox stadium.

Two separate pieces of graffiti were sprayed on the front of the pub overnight.

The graffiti reads ‘F**k the King’ and ‘£8 million funeral while our country starves’.

The Louden Tavern posted on Twitter:”So they continue… anyone who knows us knows we try to give back to our local community and wider Glasgow area and Rangers fan base so thank you for the hate crime.

“Let’s hope they’ve been daft enough not to wear masks.

“Thank you to everyone who continues to support us.”

The Ibrox pub was defaced by unknown vandals.

The Ibrox pub is treating the issue as a hate crime, and has appealed to Glasgow City Council to clean the graffiti off the front of the building.