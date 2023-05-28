Popular restaurant opens at Glasgow Airport

Glasgow Airport took to social media to announce that Stack & Still had now opened

As thousands get set to pass through Glasgow Airport this summer, there is a further eating option available as popular pancake house Stack & Still have opened at the airport which could be the perfect place for travellers to start their day before jetting off to the sun.

They are to be open from 4am - 6pm meaning that their signature sweet and savoury treats can be enjoyed throughout the most part of the day with hot drinks also being available. You won’t be stuck for options at the restaurant with them having a number of different toppings which can be enjoyed. They join the likes of Burger King, Greggs, Frankie & Benny’s and Krispy Kreme amongst others where holidaymaker’s can enjoy a bite to eat.

