Popular Scottish star spotted at Glasgow Italian favourite

After a busy few of months of touring, Paolo Nutini is back in Scotland with him stopping by popular Glasgow restaurant La Lanterna on Hope Street with family.

He’s not been the only well-known face to have dined in La Lanterna in recent months as Glasgow rockers Gun popped in for a meal as well as some current Celtic stars. The Paisley singer was most recently on the road in Australia and the United States at the beginning of 2023 with his final Australian gig taking place at Sydney’s State Theatre in mid April.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Paolo Nutini broke records when he last perfomed in Glasgow in December last year as he became the very first artist to perform five sold-out shows at the OVO Hydro. Tunes on the night included a mix of songs from his latest album Last Night In The Bittersweet and some favourties from his much loved back catalogue.