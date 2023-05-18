Scottish comedy pair stop in at popular Glasgow Italian restaurant

La Lanterna have no shortage of famous faces stopping in to try their delicious food at both their city centre and West End locations with yet more well-known personalities posing for a picture in their restaurants.

This time it was the turn of Scottish comedy duo Iain Connell and Robert Florence from the much loved series Burnistoun which has been a hit with audiences since first airing on screens back in 2009. Burnistoun was set in a fictional Glasgow town with the name deriving from Dennistoun and Springburn where both the actors grew up. Although the final series was broadcast in 2012, the sketch show has returned for some one-off specials over the years with the most recent being back in 2019.

Fans of the show are always delighted to see the pair out and about together with La Lanterna even making reference to one of their best known sketches as they took to social media to say, “Who else shouts ‘ELEVEN’ when they are in an elevator now...’ which is refering to the voice recognition lift sketch where the lift does not recognise their Scottish accents before they both start shouting frantically at it.