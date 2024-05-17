Glasgow Blackouts: Power cuts in Glasgow City Centre today - here's when power is expected to be restored
There is a powercut affecting the G1, G2, and G3 areas of Glasgow this morning, May 17, according to SP Energy Networks.
Engineers from Scottish Power are currently working to fix the fault. Scottish Power expect power to be restored by noon today.
Areas of Glasgow affected by the power cut include:
- Glasgow City Centre
- Merchant City
- Trongate
- Kelvinhaugh
- Finnieston
- Anderston
- Woodlands
If you’re affected by the power cuts, call on Scottish Power on 1 0 5. The latest updates can be found on the
The latest updates can be found on the Scottish Power Energy Networks website.
