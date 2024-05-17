Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There are blackouts in Glasgow today (May 17) - here’s when power is expected to be restored

There is a powercut affecting the G1, G2, and G3 areas of Glasgow this morning, May 17, according to SP Energy Networks.

Engineers from Scottish Power are currently working to fix the fault. Scottish Power expect power to be restored by noon today.

Areas of Glasgow affected by the power cut include:

Glasgow City Centre

Merchant City

Trongate

Kelvinhaugh

Finnieston

Anderston

Woodlands

If you’re affected by the power cuts, call on Scottish Power on 1 0 5. The latest updates can be found on the