Racist graffiti at University of Glasgow sparks outrage from Chinese student society

Anti-Chinese graffiti appearing across Glasgow has sparked outrage from a Chinese students society.

A Chinese student society at the University of Glasgow has spoken out about racist graffiti that has recently been tagged around the city.

The recent spate of hate-crime vandalism has been spotted in at least four places across Glasgow including directly outside of the University of Glasgow on a flagpole looking over Kelvingrove Park.

Chinese students at the University of Glasgow have branded the graffiti ‘outrageous’ and have informed both the university and police to rectify the issue.

The graffiti, which reads ‘Kill the Chinese’, is a crime under Scots law in the Hate Crime and Public Order Bill, as the graffiti is targeting a group of people based on their ethnicity.

All tags are written in the same style with what looks like to be the same marker.

The graffiti tag that has sparked outrage from the Chinese Students and Scholars Association at the University of Glasgow.

A spokesperson for the Chinese Students and Scholars Association said: “Recently, racist graffiti was spotted on the campus of the University of Glasgow and in the Glasgow city centre.

“We are appalled by this outrageous racist action and hate crime and would like to urge all relevant parties to act swiftly to ensure this will not happen again.

“We believe that the Chinese among all other people living in Glasgow have the right to enjoy a safe and friendly environment.

“No groups should be targeted because of their ethnicity, gender, religion or sexuality.”

Police Scotland are currently investigating the incidents and shared details of their investigation with GlasgowWorld.

Inspector Mhairi Crawford said : “An investigation is under way following four reports of vandalism in and around the grounds of Glasgow University. The incidents occurred between 19 and 20 September, 2022. Officers will be reviewing CCTV footage from that area and enquiries are ongoing.

“We understand the negative impact this crime can have on the community and how upsetting this offensive language may have. It harms people’s feelings of community safety and impacts on the appearance of local areas. It also creates unnecessary expense for individuals and organisations.