Glasgow’s biggest techno festival is back for it’s tenth anniversary show - promising bigger and better tunes from underground Glasgow artists to International dance superstars.

Glasgow’s biggest electronic music festival, Riverside Festival, will celebrate its milestone tenth edition on June 3 & 4 2023 - with Mall Grab, Patrick Topping, SHERELLE, Slam, Héctor Oaks, Paula Temple, Patrick Mason, and Avalon Emerson among the first names announced.

Following on from 2022’s massive three-day weekender, the tenth edition of the rave will again demonstrate why Riverside Festival has become a fixture of Scotland’s dance music scene, with the initial line-up boasting an exciting mix of established international artists, groundbreaking new talents, and underground heroes.

Advertisement

On SaturdayJune 3 British icon and global star Patrick Topping is guaranteed to delight fans with his infectious house mixs, while multifaceted Australian producer and DJ Mall Grab is set to be a highlight, with his energetic selections making for an epic finish to the first day of the festival.

Local legends Eclair Fifi and Big Miz will get the party started in jubilant style as they go back to back, while Panorama Bar favourite Avalon Emerson is also sure to pack the dancefloor with her trademark maverick and diverse selections around the release of her much awaited debut album.

Creative force SHERELLE will bring her high-energy blend of footwork, jungle, and drum & bass to Riverside for her debut appearance - with raw and energetic Brooklyn duo AceMoma fresh from their much talked about Dekmantel set and globally in demand Palms Trax also set to play alongside Bonzai Bonner, Hayley Zalassi, Beth and Optimistic Soul.

Sunday June 4 is already shaping up to be a techno-heads dream, with Spanish vinyl-only extraordinaire Hector Oaks and the hard-hitting Paula Temple both confirmed in the first line-up announcement, alongside leaders of Scotland’s techno scene and co-curators of the festival, Slam.

Advertisement

Advertisement

999999999 (live) will make a powerful return with Charlie Sparks making a Riverside debut with his energy-filled, rhythmic pounding trademark sound which has been electrifying dance floors across the world. Berlin based visionary Patrick Mason joins the bill alongside Techno’s shadowy overlord SNTS, SPFDJ, Parfait, Trym, Farnaz and Kairogen.

As always the Satellite stage will shine a light on the incredible Scottish electronic scene with ButhoTheWarrior; Céleste; DIJA; Feena; Hijack x Headset (Fourth Precinct b2b Lowree b2b Skillis);Junglehussi; Kooshty b2b Gloss (RARE); Wardy + Dom D’Sylva on the Saturday with Gerry & Kane (Animate); Inez; Kintra; LAMD4 (D4N & LA MAISON); Magazip, TOXIIN b2b PILA B (VAULT 44) and VXYX on Sunday.

Riverside Festival is back for it’s tenth run and it promises to be bigger and better than ever.

Mark Mackechnie, Co-Festival Director, said: “We are incredibly proud to have reached the landmark 10th anniversary. We hope that our Riverside Festival can continue to bring the freshest electronic music talent to Glasgow while supporting the diversity & creativity of the local club scene for the next 10 years.”

Advertisement